Supportive staff at Safe Harbour Society’s detox

Providing faster recovery from withdrawal from drugs and alcohol

Access to seven doctors, along with 24-hour care nursing care, is helping Central Albertans with their addiction withdrawal symptoms at Safe Harbour Society’s medical detoxification program.

Dr. Michael Mulholland, lead doctor with program and head of family medicine at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, said usually four people show up every day looking to join the 20-bed detox program.

“When I heard about what was happening here I thought this is a really good way of detoxing people in another facility outside the hospital with the integrated approach that Safe Harbour brings,” Mulholland said.

“To have it happen here I think it’s a better approach. It’s a more holistic approach, … , with the housing and the mat program and just the atmosphere of Safe Harbour.”

He said severe withdrawal, and people with complicated medical problems, still require a hospital for detoxification. But when people don’t need a hospital, more are realizing they can go to Safe Harbour where staff make sure people know that if they don’t make it through the detox program they can come back and try again.

Fentanyl addiction is a growing trend among people coming to detox, he said.

“Just keep coming back here. It’s a matter of life and death.”

Mulholland said detox is a chance for someone to start a new life and assists families in Central Alberta with members struggling with addiction.

“You have no idea the hurt they’re dealing with if they have a loved one that’s going through addiction. It’s our neighbours. It’s people we’re dealing with day in and day out.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Universal food program for students at Red Deer school to continue
Next story
Teens killed in crash south of Fort McMurray on their way home to Rocky Mountain House for Christmas

Just Posted

Teens killed in crash south of Fort McMurray on their way home to Rocky Mountain House for Christmas

Two teenagers killed in a car crash south of Fort McMurray were… Continue reading

UPDATED: Medically-assisted detox available at Safe Harbour Society

24-hour access to a team of doctors and nurses

Some garbage pickup schedules will change in Red Deer due to Christmas

No Monday morning collection until Jan. 5

Supportive staff at Safe Harbour Society’s detox

Providing faster recovery from withdrawal from drugs and alcohol

Red Deer County approves 2018 budget

County investing in infrastructure in anticipation of economic rebound

WATCH: Grade 7 students bake Christmas cookies with seniors

Grade 7 students from St. Patrick’s Community School teamed up with Red… Continue reading

Red Deer car dealership donates van to the Mustard Seed

The van will keep a Mustard Seed driver warm during winter time

The Mustard Seed is looking for donations

The Mustard Seed in Red Deer has a Christmas wish list. The… Continue reading

RCMP offer crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Red Deer RCMP give tips so holidays aren’t marred by theft or damage

Grizzly bear trophy hunting over in B.C.

NDP government says 2017 hunt was the last one

Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt convicted, fined in hit and run

An Edmonton traffic court has found an Alberta legislature member guilty in… Continue reading

Family suspends search for missing Alberta couple, plane near Revelstoke

Due to bad weather, families of missing Albertan couple say they will resume in the spring

Replay Red Deer Dec. 17

Watch news highlights in video from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Owl found dead after eating rat poison leaves B.C. woman concerned

After finding the owl on her Surrey property, Christine Trozzo says the poison is a concern for kids

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month