In photos: 130 Central Albertans help with Point in Time Homeless Count

About 130 volunteers gathered at a Red Deer church Wednesday evening for the city’s Point in Time Homeless Count and survey.

The spring count this year coincides with counts in other Alberta cities and the federal count.

Volunteers, from Red Deer and Central Alberta, helped with the count and the survey. The survey, which was conducted throughout the city, will help in shaping programs and services, for the homeless population.

Tricia Hercina, acting social planning manager, said the data from Wednesday will be available sometime in June.



