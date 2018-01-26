Breanna Ly and Avery Funk, Grade 3, Kiara Mcilravey, Kiera Goodman and Sydney Sullivan from Grade 9 were reading at École Camille J. Lerouge School. Many family groups were reading together at the school, Friday, one day ahead of Family Literacy Day. Family groups from Grade 3 and 9 get together every month and play games, activities and indulge in arts and crafts. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff
In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer
École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day Friday.
About 18 students gathered after school to read together.
Grade 9 students were seen reading with Grade 3 students.
mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Students were were reading at École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer on Friday, a day ahead of Family Literacy Day. Family groups from Grade 3 and 9 get together every month and play games, activities and indulge in arts and crafts. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff