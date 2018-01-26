Breanna Ly and Avery Funk, Grade 3, Kiara Mcilravey, Kiera Goodman and Sydney Sullivan from Grade 9 were reading at École Camille J. Lerouge School. Many family groups were reading together at the school, Friday, one day ahead of Family Literacy Day. Family groups from Grade 3 and 9 get together every month and play games, activities and indulge in arts and crafts. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day Friday.

About 18 students gathered after school to read together.

Grade 9 students were seen reading with Grade 3 students.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Students were were reading at École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer on Friday, a day ahead of Family Literacy Day. Family groups from Grade 3 and 9 get together every month and play games, activities and indulge in arts and crafts. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
Turning Point has mixed feelings over city’s $500k spending on homeless camp cleanup
Next story
RDC’s proposed animation, film and theatre programs are gaining attention

Just Posted

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

WATCH: Alberta’s Lt.-Governor visits Penhold

Lt.-Governor in Penhold for Chain of Office ceremony

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Cosby lawyers: Prosecution withheld, destroyed key evidence

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that… Continue reading

Guns in schools? Options explored in Kentucky after shooting

Hours after authorities say a 15-year-old student shot and killed two classmates… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month