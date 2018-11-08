Incoming New Brunswick premier says he will treat taxpayers like customers

FREDERICTON — Blaine Higgs, who will take the oath of office Friday to become the 34th premier of New Brunswick, says his government will act more like a service organization — and treat taxpayers like customers.

The Progressive Conservative leader will lead a minority government as the province faces challenges around language rights, finances and health care.

Higgs says he wants to engage New Brunswickers, get their opinions and make them part of the solutions.

A political scientist at the University of New Brunswick says Higgs needs to set a tone of conciliation right from the start.

Donald Wright says everyone will be watching closely to see what the new Tory government does about carbon pricing and the French-English dynamic in the province.

The lieutenant-governor asked Higgs to form a government after Premier Brian Gallant’s Liberal government was defeated on a confidence vote last week.

