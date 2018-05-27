Indigenous chiefs, activists attend Kinder Morgan protest in Montreal

MONTREAL — Three prominent Quebec-area Indigenous chiefs are denouncing Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Assembly of First Nations regional Chief Ghislain Picard, Mohawk Chief Serge Simon and Innu Chief Jean-Charles Pietacho spoke out against the pipeline at a protest today in Montreal.

The goal of the event was to show solidarity with First Nations and other groups who are fighting the project in British Columbia.

Picard said the pipeline debate cannot be kept to one province because issues surrounding climate change are indivisible.

The chiefs were joined by several hundred cheering people of all ages, including environmental activists, union members and First Nations groups.

Many carried signs denouncing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and urging him to reconsider his decision to approve the project.

