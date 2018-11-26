On Monday artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert signed his mural ‘The Otter’ that is located in the corridor that links the emergency department to the main part of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Indigenous mural unveiled at Red Deer hospital

Artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert signs mural

A new mural that represents the warrior spirit of the otter now greets patients, visitors and staff who walk the corridor that links the emergency department to the main part of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Contracted by the hospital’s Cultural Safety Working Group, in consultation with local Elders, the work is intended to foster further cultural awareness throughout the facility.

“I’m very pleased they chose this piece for the hospital,” said Red Deer artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert, who learned the art of black ink drawing from his father, also a well-known Siksika Nation artist.

“The otter is a reminder to be present and appreciative. When you learn to appreciate the positive and the negative, life becomes a little bit easier.

“The otter is also a war spirit. He is our partner in battle. No matter what that battle is – illness, mental health, addictions – the otter is here to help us through.”

More to come.


