Indigenous woman who led Manitoba march begs Jane Philpott for help

GATINEAU, Que. — An Indigenous woman who led a lengthy march in northern Manitoba to draw awareness to the scourge of crystal meth in her community tearfully confronted Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott Wednesday, asking for help.

“It’s destroying lives and it’s killing our people,” said Maureen Wood.

During a question and answer period following an address by Philpott to the Assembly of First Nations, Wood approached the microphone, trembling with nerves and emotion.

As she struggled to find her voice, chiefs and elders in the room began to surround her, placing their hands on her shoulders to signal their support.

Wood told Philpott about the treacherous march she and others embarked upon last month on ice-covered roads and in biting winter winds, without the benefit of financial support.

They endured all this as a desperate attempt to draw attention to what they say is a crisis of abuse and addiction to crystal meth in her Island Lake First Nations community.

“We were walking for our children and our youth… we’ve walked over 2,000 kilometres already,” she said, adding the group has been sleeping on gym floors with nothing but water and granola bars to keep them going.

Looking to Philpott, Wood made an emotional plea for help. As she did, the hundreds of delegates at the assembly rose to their feet in a show of support.

“Standing here today, we ask for help to bring awareness of this drug that’s killing our people, for something to be done.”

The room erupted in thunderous applause.

Philpott brushed tears from her eyes as she expressed her commitment to trying to tackle the root causes of addiction among First Nations communities.

“I know there are people dying every single day as a result of drug use,” she said. “The real root cause is not the drugs, it’s the pain — the deep. deep psychological pain that is in your communities and in your families and individuals.”

She told Wood she would speak privately with her to find a way to support her Manitoba community.

“We have to find a way to work together to support you and all those for whom you are walking,” Philpott said. “We’ve got to find a way to stop this and to heal the pain.”

Previous story
N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

Just Posted

N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

FREDERICTON — Floodwaters have surged past record levels in parts of New… Continue reading

Devin Dreeshen to represent United Conservatives

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake has new UCP representative

Indigenous woman who led Manitoba march begs Jane Philpott for help

GATINEAU, Que. — An Indigenous woman who led a lengthy march in… Continue reading

Parkland CEO warns oil supply restrictions will hurt B.C., Alberta

CALGARY — The chief executive of Alberta-based Parkland Fuel Corp. says any… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

TORONTO — An association representing at least half of Tim Hortons’ U.S.… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

Infrastructure, homelessness and green living were some of the items Red Deerians… Continue reading

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has expelled Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir… Continue reading

Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe’s jockstrap helps business

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A celebrity jockstrap that’s been the buzz of Alaska… Continue reading

Ex-Beatle Paul donates Linda McCartney photos to V&A museum

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert Museum says Paul McCartney has donated… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Suncor CEO says he’s ‘encouraged’ new pipelines will be built after PM’s visit

CALGARY — The CEO of oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. says he’s… Continue reading

Lightning strike quickly, beat Bruins

Lightning 4 Bruins 1 (Tampa Bay leads the series 2-1) BOSTON —… Continue reading

Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves rapper’s passion

TORONTO — If there’s one member of the Toronto Raptors who might… Continue reading

Photo: Maryview School students visit the Advocate

Grades 3 to 5 students learned about newspapers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month