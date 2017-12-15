File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS A young Inuk woman suffering from acute liver failure is being assessed at an organ transplant centre in Toronto after her family in Labrador launched a campaign to overturn earlier refusals to put her on a transplant waiting list. Delilah Saunders, sister of the late Loretta Saunders, is seen at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Membertou, N.S.

Indigenous woman’s liver assessed after outcry over earlier transplant refusal

A young Inuk woman suffering from acute liver failure is being assessed at an organ transplant centre in Toronto after her family from Labrador launched a campaign to overturn earlier refusals to put her on a transplant waiting list.

According to friends and family, doctors had told Delilah Saunders she was not eligible to go on a waiting list in Ontario because the advocate for Indigenous rights had not abstained from alcohol for a minimum of six months.

However, her younger brother said Friday she was transferred from The Ottawa Hospital late Thursday to the University Health Network, where she is undergoing tests at the transplant clinic.

Garrett Saunders said his sister’s condition seems to be improving, and he said doctors told him they are assessing whether her liver is showing signs of recovery.

“Basically … they are going to do a couple of tests to see where she’s at and see how necessary it would be for a liver transplant and see if she’s eligible,” said the 22-year-old younger brother, who was with her at the hospital.

Garrett Saunders said doctors have told him “the liver is not significantly better, but it’s seeing improvement.”

The 26-year-old women was admitted to The Ottawa Hospital on Saturday, and friends and family members have said during the early days of her treatment they were told she didn’t meet criteria for the transplant program as she hadn’t remained sober for the previous six months.

Transplant physicians have said the six-month abstinence policy is widely applied in Canada and abroad, in part because there is research showing that some alcoholics resume drinking after a transplant, leading to liver failure or damage.

Dr. Atul Humar, director of transplantation at the University Health Network, has said that up to 30 per cent of those on the waiting list for a liver typically die while waiting for a donor.

He said an acute shortage of organs is one of the reasons that doctors need to determine if a patient can stop drinking before they enter the waiting list.

“There’s a huge shortage of livers here and across the country,” he said.

The doctor has also said that livers are resilient organs, and if a patient can abstain from alcohol, the organ may recover to the point where a transplant isn’t necessary.

He said he was speaking in general, and was not referring specifically to the Saunders case.

Garrett said if the transplant remains necessary, the abstinence policies shouldn’t exclude his sister from the list.

Previous story
Celestial light show can be seen over Red Deer this week

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages to close in 2018

This will be the last Christmas for Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages.… Continue reading

Celestial light show can be seen over Red Deer this week

Local students stay up to watch the meteor shower

Businesses to gather to talk about crime

Red Deer Downtown Business Association understands challenges

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

Eight people facing 34 charges after four-day police operation last week

Watch: Man plays flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle in a ‘Star Wars’ costume

The sight of Darth Vader, riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes,… Continue reading

Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is… Continue reading

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month