Industrial, commercial expansion of Springbrook could mean up to 500 new jobs

Close to 500 jobs, a community facility and shops may be added to Springbrook with the approval of a new area structure plan.

County council approved the growth southwards for Springbrook with its Springbrook South Local Area Structure Plan. The plan will add 38.7 hectares (95.66 acres) to the community.

The land will be subdivided out into public utility/open space, commercial, industrial and institutional. The plan is to add commercial space to the north end of the development on Airport Drive, a community facility on the west portion and low to medium industrial along the east and south edges.

“This is important to our region,” said County Mayor Jim Wood. “This is one of the next changes we see in Springbrook. Our plans are showing growth at our airport and this will be a small portion of the growth I’m anticipating. It’s a positive step.”

The biggest concern raised about the development, by both county councillors and Craig Martin who spoke during the public hearing, was the intersection of Hwy 2A and Airport Drive.

Martin, who has a friend who lives in Springbrook and a son who is going through flight training at the airport, said the intersection can get pretty busy and is concerned about the traffic volume.

“What we’re hearing from ratepayers is there’s an ugly intersection out there,” said Coun. Phil Massier, asking administration if there’s work that needs to be done with Alberta Transportation for the intersection to be upgraded.

Administration is working with Alberta Transportation about these concerns.

“In my mind the area structure plan is the first phase. If we have to take it forward as advocates, that‘s what we have to do,” said Coun. Connie Huelsman.

Wood said once the community grows north, an area targeted for residential development, a new road will be needed at the north end of Springbrook. That road could also help alleviate traffic from the Hwy 2A and Airport Drive intersection, he said.

When completed, the development will by 30 per cent industrial, 27 per cent institutional, 17 per cent public utility or open space and 16 per cent commercial, with the remaining portion being transportation. Walking paths will connect the new subdivision to Springbrook’s existing trails.

The county estimates that as many as 500 jobs could be created from businesses within the industrial part of the development.


