Infant nutrition classes to be held in Red Deer

Free Infant Nutrition classes for parents with questions about feeding their growing baby will be held August 15 and Sept. 5 at Johnstone Crossing Community Health Centre.

The Alberta Health Services class, led by a registered dietitian, focuses on creating a positive feeding relationship and will look at why babies need to start on iron-rich foods at six months, how to introduce solid foods, and why progressing to different food textures is important.

Dietitians answer questions and show parents how to make their own baby food using a variety of kitchen tools they may already have at home. Parents learn how to prepare vegetables, fruit, meat and meat alternatives using a number of different tools, including hand mixers, food mills and food processors.

The class ends with a taste test to compare store-bought baby foods and homemade baby foods for taste and texture.

Parents are encouraged to bring babies to the class.

Infant Nutrition will be offered will run both days from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and to register call 403-356-6333.

Johnstone Crossing Community Health Centre is located at 300 Jordan Parkway.

Offered in Red Deer since 2003, the nutrition classes are now offered in 29 communities across the Central Zone.



