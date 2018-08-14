Innisfail Airport will host the 2019 Canadian Owners and Pilots Association’s annual convention and trade show for Western Canada. (Photo from Facebook)

Innisfail Airport to host convention

2019 Canadian Owners and Pilots Association’s event

Innisfail Airport is preparing to host the 2019 Canadian Owners and Pilots Association’s annual convention and trade show for Western Canada.

Innisfail Flying Club is organizing the June 6 to 8 event that will showcase the Innisfail Airport. About 150 pilots and others are expected to attend.

The annual event is a chance for general aviation pilots, aircraft owners, and enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the general aviation industry.

Attendees will attend seminars on the industry and safety, and vendors will be set up with the latest products and services.

The public will also have the opportunity to attend some convention events free of charge.

Canadian Owners and Pilots Association is the national voice for general aviation pilots and aircraft owners and is Canada’s largest aviation association with over 16,000 members.


