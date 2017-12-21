Innisfail Charity Checkstop raises more than $10,000, 900 pounds of food

Innisfail’s charity checkstop yielded a bounty of toys, clothing, food and money for local charities.

The 22nd annual event, held on Dec. 16, by the Innisfail RCMP led to donations to the Innisfail Food Bank, Christmas Bureau and the Red Deer Women’s Outreach Society.

During the event, $11,632.07 was raised in cash and cheques as well as more than 200 toys, 12 gently used clothing items and 900 pounds of food.

The RCMP were helped by numerous volunteers including the Innisfail Fire Department, Guardian Ambulance, the Town of Innisfail, the Christmas Bureau, the Food Bank and the Women’s Outreach.

Many local businesses provided significant donations include Nestle Purina, Central Alberta Co-op, 7-11, A&W, Dairy Queen, Subway, Tim Horton’s Innisfail ESSO, McDonalds, Complete Catering and the Innisfail Legion.



