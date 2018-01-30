Innisfail council gives the go-ahead to solar project

The project won’t impact users’ utility bills

Innisfail Town council gave the green light to the town’s first solar farm project Monday night at a special meeting.

About 15 people came out to the meeting where the 70-acre solar farm project, that will generate enough power for 4,000 homes, was proposed.

The solar farm will be built on a piece of land owned by the town. In return, the town will collect rent, at $500 per acre as proposed by the company.

Todd Becker, chief administrative officer at Town of Innisfail said the rental amount can change once a formal agreement is in place which will be the end of March.

The project is being pitched by Calgary-based Temporis Development, and Innisfail’s Bilton Welding and Manufacturing Ltd.

Becker said for now council passed a motion to draft a letter of intent letting the the two companies know that council is interested.

The proposed location for the plant is adjacent to Hwy 54, just north of Innisfail Golf Club. Currently, that piece of land generates $6,000 annually through an agricultural lease.

Robbie Donaldson, Temporis managing director, said an option for lease agreement is a key document which would be needed before the two companies can apply for permits for the project.

Becker said the people who came out to the meeting inquired about the solar technology and the impact on their utility bills.

Donaldson said users’ power bills numbers won’t change. He said users won’t be able to tell the difference in the quality of power either except solar energy is cleaner.

As for noise pollution, there is a buzzing that comes from the site but Donaldson said the noise is not loud.

“It’s slightly louder than a fridge,” he said.

The land can be reinstated once the lease ends – around 20-25 years later, said Becker. Currently, the land is designated for residential growth, but won’t be needed for the lease period.

Construction of the project will commence in May 2019 and the project will be up and running in September 2019.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New opioid awareness campaign underway
Next story
Women Talk Red Deer empowering Central Alberta women

Just Posted

Red Deer Public school district adds Arabic on lunch menus

Lunch menus at Fairview Elementary School are now bilingual — English and… Continue reading

Future of Red Deer’s historic Parsons House remains uncertain

No decision yet on whether land will be needed for new courthouse

WATCH: When it starts to fall apart: A Red Deer artist creates a metaphoric exhibit about Alberta

Robin Lambert creates precarious sculptures about unsustainability

UPDATED: RCMP unit remove homemade explosive from Red Deer home

A homemade explosive device found while Red Deer RCMP executed a search… Continue reading

Bentley fire truck Paraguay-bound

Bentley’s truck is the fourth Central Alberta truck donated to Paraguay

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Innisfail council gives the go-ahead to solar project

The project won’t impact users’ utility bills

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Louvre displays art looted by Nazis, hopes to find owners

PARIS — The Louvre Museum is putting 31 paintings on permanent display… Continue reading

Green party leader Elizabeth May asks lawyer to investigate bullying claims

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she asked for an… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month