Innisfail growers provide locally grown vegetables for Christmas dinners

Leona Staples, Owner of the Jungle Farm, poses in her farm in September. (Advocate file photo)

For those who want to include some locally grown veggies in their Christmas meals, the Innisfail Growers has food right up until Dec. 23.

The Central Alberta farm co-operative of five local producers is celebrating its 25th year. Beck Farms, Edgar Farms, Upper Green Farms, Hillside Greenhouses and the Jungle Farm work together to produce locally grown vegetables for Central Albertans.

The venture also tries to ensure people can access locally grown produce during the winter months.

“A lot has changed over a quarter century,” said Leona Staples, Jungle Farm owner. “We now offer more than 40 different items, grown right here in Central Alberta.”

It started with carrots grown by Beck Farms, but wanting more than just a single offering they approached neighbours near Innisfail to see if others had interest in vegetable production. Since then it has grown to include artichokes, brussels sprouts, collards and more. In the summer fruit and berries are offered as well.

“We’re even open on Dec. 23 for last-minute Christmas dinner needs,” said Staples.

Innisfail Growers produce makes an appearance at 20 different farmers markets during the summer, but during the winter they are at two markets. One in Calgary and one in Red Deer.

They will be at the Eastview Estates Community Hall, 120 Ellenwood Dr., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday for last minute Christmas produce needs. The Eastview winter market is not open on Dec. 30, but reopens in the New Year.



