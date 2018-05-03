Innisfail Mounties arrest man connected to stolen vehicle

An Innisfail man has been charged after police found him parked standing beside a stolen vehicle.

Tuesday night, Innisfail RCMP were on patrol when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the trees on Range Road 20 sought of Hwy 54.

Officers approached the vehicle and a 37-year-old man standing beside the vehicle turned and ran. Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen and contained the area.

With the help of RCMP Police Dog Services, they found the suspect laying on the ground. He was arrested, and sustained minor injuries during the arrest.

He has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of identity documents and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.


