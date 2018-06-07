Woman charged in drug trafficking operation at Innisfail bar

Appears in court on July 27

A Central Albertan woman has been charged with drug trafficking following a two-month police investigation.

Innisfail RCMP have charged the 31-year-old woman after the investigation into drug trafficking activities at the Zoo Bar in Innisfail.

The investigation was conducted by the Innisfail General Investigation Section and the Red Deer Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

The 31-year-old will appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 26.


