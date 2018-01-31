Innisfail park will be monitored for night-time disturbances

A complaint of suspicious and noisy activities have prompted Innisfail’s bylaw officers to keep a closer eye on Centennial Park.

An Innisfail resident recently asked town council to consider restricting night-time access to the park to cut down on vehicle stunting and noise-related disturbances.

The town’s Chief Administrative Officer Todd Becker said bylaw officers will watch for suspicious nigh-time activities in the park’s parking lot. If the citizen’s complain is borne out, Becker said the town could consider various options, including gating off vehicle access to the park after dark.

“We will gather information and advise council.”