Innisfail RCMP arrest four people after two break and enters

Innisfail RCMP arrested four people after two recent break and enters.

On Wednesday, police were called to a break and enter at an insurance company in Innisfail.

When police arrived a 35-year-old Red Deer man was found inside the building and arrested.

He is facing a number of charges including breaking and entering, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purposes, possession of property obtained by crime and assaulting a police officer.

Police were called to another break and enter Dec. 27 at a lease site located off Hwy 2A. When police arrived they located a suspicious vehicle which they were able to link to three people.

Those people, a 62-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Olds, are charged with breaking and entering and possession of break-in tools.


