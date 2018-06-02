Innisfail RCMP believe missing man may be in Red Deer area

Innisfail Mounties are looking for a 29-year-old man, last seen Friday evening.

Tyler King last spoke with his family at about 8 p.m. on Friday. Police believe he may be in the Red Deer area.

According to police, he is driving a rental medium grey 2016 Dodge Ram.

Police describe King as about 1.88 metres (six-foot-two) and weighs about 91.72 kg (200 pounds). He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a neck tattoo with Chinese writing, KING tattooed on his right forearm, a cross tattooed on his left forearm and skulls tattooed on both hands.

Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



