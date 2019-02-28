Innisfail RCMP catch three men with stolen vehicle

Innisfail RCMP catch three men with stolen vehicles.

On February 26, 2019 at approximately 11:30 pm Innisfail RCMP were conducting routine patrols and located a vehicle that had gone in the ditch.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the three male occupants were arrested without incident.

Eighteen year old Jordan Kyle Glasgow has been charged with possession stolen property over $5000, theft of motor vehicle and driving while prohibited and 37 charges of failing to comply with a court condition among others.

Nineteen year old Ryan James McDougall and 29 year old Aaron James Merchain have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and three charges of failing to comply with a court condition among other charges.

All three were remanded by the Justice of the Peace and are set to attend Red Deer Provincial Court on Friday.


