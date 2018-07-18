Innisfail RCMP investigate possible stolen dogs

Innisfail RCMP arrested a woman in connection to eight distressed dogs found in hotel room. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Eight dogs that were in distress were seized by Innisfail RCMP from a hotel room on Wednesday.

Police said a 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the dogs earlier in the day and are seeking the public’s assistance to determine if the dogs may have been stolen recently.

Police received a complaint of a suspicious female on Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. who was believed to have dogs in her possession contrary to court imposed conditions to not possess animals.

In a separate investigation, police received a complaint of a female posing as a law enforcement professional who questioned a dog owner about her dog and allegedly attempted to take the dog. The matter is still under investigation and the RCMP are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Police want to hear from anyone who has been approached by a female asking questions about dogs, or have had their dog stolen. People are asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward.



