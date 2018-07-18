Innisfail RCMP arrested a woman in connection to eight distressed dogs found in hotel room. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Innisfail RCMP investigate possible stolen dogs

Eight dogs seized from hotel room

Eight dogs that were in distress were seized by Innisfail RCMP from a hotel room on Wednesday.

Police said a 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the dogs earlier in the day and are seeking the public’s assistance to determine if the dogs may have been stolen recently.

Police received a complaint of a suspicious female on Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. who was believed to have dogs in her possession contrary to court imposed conditions to not possess animals.

In a separate investigation, police received a complaint of a female posing as a law enforcement professional who questioned a dog owner about her dog and allegedly attempted to take the dog. The matter is still under investigation and the RCMP are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Police want to hear from anyone who has been approached by a female asking questions about dogs, or have had their dog stolen. People are asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Watch: Your Westerner Days Parade photos

Just Posted

Innisfail RCMP investigate possible stolen dogs

Eight dogs seized from hotel room

Watch: Your Westerner Days Parade photos

Red Deerians line downtown streets to enjoy annual Westerner Days kick-off

Red Deerian wants to chat with Trudeau about Greyhound

Greyhound ending bus service in October

2019 Canada Winter Games committee is calling for performers, visual artists

Applications can be submitted online

Red Deer filmmaking brothers win two Christian visual media awards

Unveil Studios, owned by Andrew, Daniel and Matthew Kooman, wins recognition

WATCH: Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

Cause under investigation

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his pre-election cabinet, shuffling… Continue reading

Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, although three major groups decline

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous organizations in New… Continue reading

An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle

OTTAWA — An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle,… Continue reading

Condos rushing to ban pot smoking before legalization, leaving some residents fuming

TORONTO — Gerald Major goes out on the back balcony of his… Continue reading

U.S. launches national security investigation against uranium imports

The U.S. Department of Commerce has launched another national security investigation that… Continue reading

Oilers sign first-round pick Evan Bouchard to entry-level contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Evan Bouchard to a… Continue reading

Lab-grown meat could be in restaurants in 3 years

BERLIN — A Dutch company that presented the world’s first lab-grown beef… Continue reading

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

CALGARY — A fondness for Canadian fashion apparently hasn’t waned for Meghan,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month