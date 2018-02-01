(Advocate file photo).

Innisfail RCMP is warning public about latest phone scam

Scammers claim they are from Stars Lottery

Innisfail RCMP are warning Central Albertans about a phone scam.

Suspects are calling potential victims, claiming to be a Stars Lottery employee. Victims are told they have won a “prize” and are asked to make a payment to claim it.

Police are reminding the public that you should never have to pay to get a prize. Anyone who asks for payment is a scammer.

If you receive this kind of call, do not provide personal information, do not make payments, or transfer money. Hang up immediately and call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

If you receive any e-mail soliciting your financial information, advise your bank or financial institution.

If you are a victim of fraud and have lost money, contact your local RCMP detachment and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. If you have given your personal or financial information unwittingly, contact local police.

For more information on scams, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or toll free at 1-888-495-8501.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).


