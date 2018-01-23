Innisfail RCMP looking for missing developmentally disabled man

Innisfail RCMP are asking the public to help locate 58-year-old Bobby Bastermeyer. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Innisfail RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing developmentally disabled man.

Bobby Bastermeyer, 58, was last seen Monday at 7 p.m. when he ran from his careworker’s home near Range Road 273 and Township 360 in Red Deer County, northeast of Innisfail.

Police say Bastermeyer loves animals and in the past has sought out farms with animals or attempted to travel to zoos in Calgary and Innisfail.

He is described as 1.73 metres tall (5-foot-8), 91 kg (200 lb.), with grey hair, blue eyes and a scars on his forehead and upper cheekbone.

He was least seen wearing a black jacket, toque, winter boots, gloves and was carrying a rainbow basketball.

Anyone with information on Bastermeyer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or by online at www.tipsubmit.com.



