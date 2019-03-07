Innisfail RCMP charged a Innisfail man with possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Innisfail RCMP recover stolen vehicle

Innisfail man faces charges

An 18-year-old Innisfail man was charged for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Innisfail RCMP said officers observed a number of people standing around a suspicious vehicle on 52nd Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They fled using a nearby vehicle when police arrived.

Carson Bennett Yarbrough was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of break-in tools, two counts of theft under $5,000, and 12 counts of failing to comply with a court condition.

Yarbrough was released from custody and is set to appear in Red Deer provincial court on March 27.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Building mental health and wellness capacity for central Alberta students
Next story
Red Deer’s Cornerstone Youth Theatre presents Narnia the musical this month

Just Posted

One of the biggest drug busts in Red Deer’s history

Three people face a total of 49 criminal charges after Red Deer… Continue reading

Overdosing erratic driver saved — then charged — by Lacombe Police

The motorist sped away, then led police on foot-chase

Red Deer’s Cornerstone Youth Theatre presents Narnia the musical this month

It’s on March 8-17 at New Life Fellowship

Innisfail RCMP recover stolen vehicle

Innisfail man faces charges

China’s canola ban already hitting producers

Decision to ban imports from Canadian company creates uncertainty in the market, says farmer

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

PM will try to douse SNC-Lavalin fire by admitting mistakes but nothing illegal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try to put the SNC-Lavalin… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for handling of Inuit who died during TB treatment

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The prime minister is to deliver an apology today… Continue reading

Manitoba opposition parties say budget could lead to snap election

WINNIPEG — It’s budget day in Manitoba, and many political observers are… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image. The… Continue reading

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in… Continue reading

Alex Trebek announces cancer diagnosis in YouTube video

Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced he’s been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic… Continue reading

The Cruze cruises: GM assembly plant prepares to close

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — A sprawling General Motors assembly plant near Youngstown will… Continue reading

Lawyer: Huawei arrest raises political motivation concerns

VANCOUVER — The lawyer for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant… Continue reading

Most Read