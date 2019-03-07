Innisfail RCMP recover stolen vehicle

Innisfail RCMP charged a Innisfail man with possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges. (File photo by Advocate staff)

An 18-year-old Innisfail man was charged for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Innisfail RCMP said officers observed a number of people standing around a suspicious vehicle on 52nd Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They fled using a nearby vehicle when police arrived.

Carson Bennett Yarbrough was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of break-in tools, two counts of theft under $5,000, and 12 counts of failing to comply with a court condition.

Yarbrough was released from custody and is set to appear in Red Deer provincial court on March 27.



