Innisfail RCMP to host fifth crime prevention barbecue

Innisfail RCMP will invite residents into its detachment for the fifth annual crime prevention barbecue and open house next week.

Residents will be able to speak with local RCMP officers, victim services, restorative justice and others about crime prevention and local policing priorities Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Police will serve hotdogs and hamburgers at the event. There will also be tours of the Innisfail detachment and police equipment on display.

Anyone with questions about the barbecue can call the Innisfail detachment at 403-227-3342.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter