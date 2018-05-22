Innisfail’s Lisa Reid would like to see town bylaws changed so she can keep her backyard chickens. Photo submitted

Innisfail resident wants to keep her backyard chickens: Kentucky, Baked, Crispy and Fried

If the woman gets her way, the town bylaw would have to be changed

An Innisfail pet owner is trying to keep her backyard chickens.

Lisa Reid has owned many chickens in the past seven years. Today she owns Kentucky, Baked, Crispy and Fried.

Earlier this month, however, Reid found out urban chickens are not permitted when a bylaw officer came knocking and explained chickens are not permitted under the town’s bylaws.

“I thought they were legal,” she said Tuesday.

On May 14, Reid was at the town council meeting asking council to allow her to keep the chickens.

Stuart Fullarton, the town’s economic development and communications coordinator, said council directed administration to look into other municipalities who have a backyard chicken bylaw in place. This report is expected to come back to council later in summer or fall.

Until a decision is made, Reid is allowed to keep her birds.

The 42-year-old said she knows of at least four other families in Innisfail who also have chickens.

Reid has one wyandotte and three sussex chickens. The longtime Innisfail resident said chickens are easy, gentle, affectionate and funny pets.

She said they are “excellent for recycling” because they live off her food waste. In return they lay eggs for her: one egg per day.

Reid’s granddaughter, Izabelle Chesney, three, enjoys collecting the eggs whenever she is visiting.

“They’re quiet, they don’t make any noise at night, they talk a little bit in the morning,” said Reid.

At the council meeting, one of the councillors asked her about pet roosters. Reid said she does not have roosters, because they are loud birds.

If the Central Alberta resident doesn’t get her way, she will give the chickens away.

“It’ll be sad and I’ll be disappointed.”

Since the council meeting, she has received positive feedback from the fellow fowl-loving community. She plans to start a social media group to help others who are interested in having backyard chickens and answer any questions.

“They’re a fun hobby, I like the fact that I never throw food away and they’re cheap to deal with, and they’re a conversational piece.”


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Innisfail’s Lisa Reid would like to see town bylaws changed so she can keep her backyard chickens. Photo submitted

Previous story
Vehicle crashes into downtown Dollar Tree in Red Deer

Just Posted

Convicted murderer has appeal tossed out

Mark Damien Lindsay was found guilty of second degree murder in Red Deer Court in 2016

Red Deer County rejects Pine Lake housing project expansion

Developers had hoped to boost number of units at Aspen Shores Estates to 87 from 44.

First responders and schools train to protect students

Red Deer RCMP, Emergency Services and schools partner for training

Red Deer public school gym teacher honoured with national award

Nancy McKeage is physical education specialist at Ecole Barrie Wilson School

Red Deer Players perform original script readings to widen membership

Theatre group still plans to stage a full fall production

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Vehicle crashes into downtown Dollar Tree in Red Deer

The store was closed at the time

Innisfail resident wants to keep her backyard chickens: Kentucky, Baked, Crispy and Fried

If the woman gets her way, the town bylaw would have to be changed

Black bear kills dog that jumped out car window in Jasper National Park

JASPER, Alta. — A black bear is being watched in Jasper National… Continue reading

Watch: Videos of two shrieking lynx posted by Ontario couple go viral

An Ontario man who shot a viral video of two lynx shrieking… Continue reading

Royal wedding sermon on ‘love’ was about more than the marriage of Harry and Meghan

The sermon delivered at Saturday’s royal wedding was about the love shared… Continue reading

That ‘American Idol’ season finale twist was a stroke of evil genius

So now that “American Idol” airs on a Disney property … was… Continue reading

Rare tiger cub dies at N.B. zoo after being born with health issues

MONCTON, N.B. — Staff at a New Brunswick zoo are mourning the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs lose Lamoriello, Hunter as executives leave roles

TORONTO — The fallout from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office reshuffle… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month