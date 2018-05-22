Innisfail resident wants to keep her backyard chickens: Kentucky, Baked, Crispy and Fried

If the woman gets her way, the town bylaw would have to be changed

Innisfail’s Lisa Reid would like to see town bylaws changed so she can keep her backyard chickens. Photo submitted

An Innisfail pet owner is trying to keep her backyard chickens.

Lisa Reid has owned many chickens in the past seven years. Today she owns Kentucky, Baked, Crispy and Fried.

Earlier this month, however, Reid found out urban chickens are not permitted when a bylaw officer came knocking and explained chickens are not permitted under the town’s bylaws.

“I thought they were legal,” she said Tuesday.

On May 14, Reid was at the town council meeting asking council to allow her to keep the chickens.

Stuart Fullarton, the town’s economic development and communications coordinator, said council directed administration to look into other municipalities who have a backyard chicken bylaw in place. This report is expected to come back to council later in summer or fall.

Until a decision is made, Reid is allowed to keep her birds.

The 42-year-old said she knows of at least four other families in Innisfail who also have chickens.

Reid has one wyandotte and three sussex chickens. The longtime Innisfail resident said chickens are easy, gentle, affectionate and funny pets.

She said they are “excellent for recycling” because they live off her food waste. In return they lay eggs for her: one egg per day.

Reid’s granddaughter, Izabelle Chesney, three, enjoys collecting the eggs whenever she is visiting.

“They’re quiet, they don’t make any noise at night, they talk a little bit in the morning,” said Reid.

At the council meeting, one of the councillors asked her about pet roosters. Reid said she does not have roosters, because they are loud birds.

If the Central Alberta resident doesn’t get her way, she will give the chickens away.

“It’ll be sad and I’ll be disappointed.”

Since the council meeting, she has received positive feedback from the fellow fowl-loving community. She plans to start a social media group to help others who are interested in having backyard chickens and answer any questions.

“They’re a fun hobby, I like the fact that I never throw food away and they’re cheap to deal with, and they’re a conversational piece.”



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter