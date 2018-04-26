A solar project gets Innisfail council approval. The project would be a similar in scale to the Elemental Energy project, located in Brooks Alta. Photo courtesy: Town of Innisfail/Elemental Energy.

Innisfail solar project could be powering 4,000 homes in 2019

The Town of Innisfail will soon be home to a solar farm that will generate enough power for 4,000 homes as early as next fall.

The town approved a 26-year lease agreement Monday for the 70-acre solar farm, north of Innisfail Golf Club near Hwy 54.

Meghan Jenkins, development coordinator for the Town of Innisfail, said the new project shows a progressive attitude for the community.

Calgary-based Temporis Development is behind the 20-megawatts project with an Innisfail business owner.

Robbie Donaldson, Temporis Development managing director, said the next step is to conduct ecology studies, which will demonstrate the site is “not environmentally sensitive.”

Construction is slated to start next summer and finish by fall 2019.

The solar farm will be built on a piece of land owned by the town. In return, the town will collect rent, at $500 per acre.

A community benefit fund at $1,000 per installed megawatt per year is part of the project. The company will make annual contributions to the fund.

Jenkins said the money will be used for community programs and services.


