Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA named UCP trade critic

Central Alberta’s newest MLA was handed an important critic role within the United Conservative Party.

Devin Dreeshen, elected on July 12 as the MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, was named the opposition’s trade critic in a Wednesday press release from the UCP.

“With issues like the renegotiation of NAFTA and securing market access for our oil and gas, trade impacts all of Albertans, including the people of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and I look forward to representing their interests,” said Dreeshen, in a release.

During the byelection campaign, Dreeshen drew ire for his work in 2016 on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. After Dreeshen won, UCP leader Jason Kenney said he thought it gave Dreeshen an advantage by having contacts with the U.S. President’s administration.

Laila Goodridge was also elected on July 12 as the MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin.

“I am thrilled to announce these critic portfolio assignments and to fully integrate our new MLAs into our caucus team,” said Kenney. “Laila and Devin each bring unique strengths, talents, and abilities to our United Conservative team and I look forward to seeing them hold this NDP government to account.”



