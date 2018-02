Don MacIntyre has resigned from the United Conservative Party.

Hi folks. Resigning from politics today to focus on our family. Thanks everyone! #AbLeg #ucp — Don MacIntyre (@Don_MacIntyre) February 2, 2018

A statement released Friday afternoon by UCP leader Jason Kenney announced the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA resigned around noon.

Around 4 p.m. MacIntyre Tweeted he is resigning from politics “to focus on our family.”

No further information is available at this time.

More to come.