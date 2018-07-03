Photo from flickr.com

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding advance polls open

Four people vying for seat left empty when UCP MLA Don MacIntyre resigned in February

Advance polls in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection opened Tuesday morning and will run until Saturday.

A byelection was called after former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre resigned in February after being charged by RCMP on sex-related crimes.

Four people are vying for the seat, Liberal Nick Jansen, United Conservative Party candidate Devin Dreeshen, Nicole Mooney of the NDP and Abigail Douglass of the Alberta Party.

Election day is July 12.

Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

•Delburne and District Drop-in Centre, 2107 20th St., Delburne

•Fox Run School, 2 Falcon Ridge Drive, Sylvan Lake

•Returning Office, Henday Centre, 98, 4804 50th St., Innisfail


Most Read

