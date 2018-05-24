Inquiry to probe Desmond’s access to mental health, domestic violence services

HALIFAX — A public inquiry into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his family will examine the troubled Afghanistan war veteran’s access to mental health and domestic violence services — as well as how he managed to keep his guns.

A list of seven legally binding terms of reference for the judicial fatality inquiry were released Thursday, more than a year after Desmond fatally shot himself and his mother, wife and 10-year-old daughter in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

Desmond, 33, was diagnosed with PTSD after two harrowing tours in Afghanistan in 2007.

Justice Minister Mark Furey said the Nova Scotia government hopes to learn more precisely the circumstances of the deaths, and “more importantly, how can we prevent these circumstances from happening again.”

There were concerns, however, that Veterans Affairs and the Defence Department won’t be formally compelled to testify on wider areas of federal jurisdiction about the troubled experiences of many Afghan vets.

The rare probe will be the first in the province in over a decade. The date for the inquiry has not been announced, but it will be held in Guysborough, N.S., near the community where the deaths occurred.

The document calls for the inquiry to review whether Desmond had access to appropriate mental health services, and whether he and his family had access to domestic violence intervention services.

It also says the judge should consider whether health care and social services providers who interacted with Desmond were trained to recognize occupational stress injuries or domestic violence, and also whether Desmond should have been able to retain, or obtain, a licence enabling him to purchase a firearm.

In addition, the final report is to consider if there were any restrictions in the flow of Veteran Affairs or Defence records to provincial health personnel.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer College launches Justice Studies program

Just Posted

Red Deer garage owner finds kitten trapped under truck

Jeff Roberts, owner of Wrenchmasters AutoPro in Red Deer, brought the kitten to the SPCA

Red Deer actor walks in the sandals of Jesus in Badlands Passion Play.

Aaron Krogman takes on demanding role in a musical retelling

This is spring?

Central Albertans have been getting a taste of summer four weeks early

Red Deer arm wrestler steps onto big stage

World Armwrestling League’s deal with streaming service gives Matt Mask a chance to shine

Spring flooding not necessarily a sign that worse to come

Rain is the main culprit when June mountain snowmelt turns into flooding

WATCH: Red Deer College launches Justice Studies program

Two-year program will be offered starting September

Businesses, project recieve award for efforts to improve Central Alberta air quality

Three organizations will be recognized for the work they have done to… Continue reading

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month