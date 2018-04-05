Community and Social Services Minister Irfan Sabir (left) presents Lacombe’s Shalea Harder-Mah with an Inspiration Award Wednesday. (Contributed photo)

Inspiration Awards show Red Deer agency and Lacombe woman are on right track

A Lacombe woman and Red Deer agency received provincial recognition for their work fighting sexual violence.

Shalea Harder-Mah, 22, received the Inspiration Award for Emerging Excellence Wednesday at Government House in Edmonton.

Nine Inspiration Awards were presented to individuals and groups who demonstrated excellence in areas such as preventing family violence, sexual violence, child abuse and bullying.

Harder-Mah, a student at RDC and the University of Calgary, is a Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre (CASASC) volunteer, educator and Sexual Assault Response Team member.

She also founded and manages the RDC Sexual Wellness, Empowerment, Respect and Violence Education group (SWERVE), and is on the RDC Sexual Violence Policy task force.

Harder-Mah, a survivor of sexual assault and childhood sexual abuse, said receiving the award was an honour.

“It makes me feel like I’m making a difference,” Harder-Mah said. “I didn’t want anyone else to go through what I did … and it hits really close to home, to make a difference in my area and give back to those who helped me.”

The CASASC received an Inspiration Award for Leadership in Sexual Violence Prevention Wednesday.

Sarah Maetche, CASASC administrative assistant, said the award means a lot to the agency.

“We’re very pleased to receive provincial award on this level,” Maetche said. “It shows we’re on the right track with all the programs we’ve been doing and with our IRespect campaign. We can tell it’s having a positive impact in the community.”

Moving forward, the centre will continue its IRespect campaign and set its sights on moving into a new building on Red Deer College’s campus.

“It will give us some added space, which we desperately need,” Maetche said. “From there we’ll be able to expand our services and reach more people with enhanced programming.”

The building is a partnership between CASASC and the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. The goal is to open the $8-million building in 2020.

Other award recipients include the Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre in Cold Lake, the Best Buddies program at Cold Lake High School and Fossey, a service dog at the Zebra Child Protection Centre in Edmonton.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. death panel calls for more treatment services to prevent fatal overdoses
Next story
Canadian commitment to Mali coincides with review of UN mission

Just Posted

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio… Continue reading

RCMP dress as survey crew to catch drivers using cellphones, not buckling up

AMHERST, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are going undercover in a… Continue reading

Canadian ‘lifter under scrutiny at Commonwealth Games after hit and run charge

GOLD COAST, Australia — A senior Canadian team official at the Commonwealth… Continue reading

Canada not on board plan to ban “dirty fuel” use on Arctic shipping routes

OTTAWA — The Canadian government wants more study on the impact of… Continue reading

Canada adds 32,300 jobs, all full time, as jobless rate stays at record low 5.8%

OTTAWA — The economy delivered 32,300 net new jobs last month as… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

Myanmar groups say Facebook hasn’t controlled hate speech

BANGKOK — Civil society and rights groups in Myanmar said Facebook has… Continue reading

Judge releases fatality inquiry report into death of mentally handicapped woman

EDMONTON — A report into the death of a mentally handicapped woman… Continue reading

Canadians in Silicon Valley reflect on US gun culture in wake of YouTube shooting

When Ron Piovesan moved from Toronto to the United States for work… Continue reading

Red Deer couple sells red Tulips for Parkinson’s awareness month

Imagine talking, but not being understood by people, reaching for your wallet,… Continue reading

‘I lost my best friend to suicide last May’ Central Alberta teen raises awareness about mental health issues

Shareena Ermineskin from Maskwacis crowned Miss Teen Central Alberta in March

Former Oilers owner Peter Pocklington faces new securities charges in U.S.

Former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington and his company face new securities… Continue reading

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

NEW YORK — Facebook’s acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members… Continue reading

A tiny skeleton found in Chile might look like an alien, but her genes tell a different story

The Atacama skeleton, or Ata, named after the Chilean desert where the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month