Intermittent lane closures for 30th Avenue

Expect intermittent lane closures northbound on 30th Avenue this week. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Drivers should be prepared for intermittent lane closures northbound on 30th Avenue, between Lancaster Drive and Lees Street, starting this week.

Lane closures are necessary while crews add a right turn bay and right-in right-out access from 30th Avenue into the new commercial site at 2827 30th Ave., as well as extending a trail connection to Lees Street.

An all-turns access to the commercial site will also be relocated along the south side of Lees Street, west of Lawrence Crescent. No lane closures are expected along Lees Street to accommodate this work.

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, but is weather dependent.



