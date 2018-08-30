Internal review to examine suicides among Ontario Provincial Police

ORILLIA, Ont. — Provincial police in Ontario say they plan to conduct an internal review and develop ways to boost mental health supports after the suicides of three officers in as many weeks.

Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Vince Hawkes says the review will examine suicides and attempted suicides involving members of the force over the last five years.

He says the analysis will try to identify similarities between the incidents and look at what might have prevented those individuals from seeking mental-health support.

Hawkes says there will also be a series of roundtables that will craft recommendations on how the force can improve its mental help supports for members.

The commissioner says the force knows that stigma around mental health issues may prevent members from seeking help, but urged anyone who needed support to reach out.

In the last 30 years, Hawkes says the OPP has documented 24 force members and nine retired members that died by suicide.

Previous story
Early morning house fire in Penhold
Next story
Chinook’s Edge adds several new teachers this year

Just Posted

Early morning house fire in Penhold

Cause determined to be improperly disposed smoking materials

Dogs should get to enjoy Sylvan Lake beach: local pet owner

Sylvan Lake resident suggests small area in Sylvan Lake Park be set aside for pets

PHOTO: The Vintage 45’s on the Ross Street Patio

There are live shows every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in downtown Red Deer

Customized camper school bus stolen in Rocky Mountain House

Scuba instructor Denise Boniface said the bus was taken Tuesday

Paterson Grain terminal welcomes public to grand opening

Bowden-area terminal to load grain bound for B.C. port and beyond

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Internal review to examine suicides among Ontario Provincial Police

ORILLIA, Ont. — Provincial police in Ontario say they plan to conduct… Continue reading

LPGA bag used by Canadian golfer honouring Humboldt Broncos raises $19,000

SASKATOON — A golf bag sporting the Humboldt Broncos logo as a… Continue reading

Merkel’s Africa tour arrives in Ghana as migration a concern

ACCRA, Ghana — German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Ghana on Thursday… Continue reading

Federal Court of Appeal quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal has quashed Ottawa’s approval of… Continue reading

Pakistanis to rally in capital against Dutch cartoon contest

ISLAMABAD — Thousands of hard-line Islamists angered over a far-right Dutch lawmaker’s… Continue reading

Trump stands by warning of ‘violence’ if Dems win midterms

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get… Continue reading

No-contact order for Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder

CALGARY — An Alberta judge has issued a no-contact order for a… Continue reading

Burnaby RCMP warn the public of sextortion scams using explicit videos

BURNABY, B.C. — Police are warning the public after a rise in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month