Into the orange sunset: Alberta NDP MP Linda Duncan won’t run again in 2019

EDMONTON — Alberta’s lone NDP member of Parliament is calling it quits.

Linda Duncan has announced on social media that she will not run in next year’s general election.

Duncan, a three-term representative for Edmonton Strathcona, says it’s time to pass the torch.

Duncan says she will stay in the job until the writ for next year’s federal election is dropped.

She was first elected in 2008 and has worked in a variety of critic portfolios, currently in international development and environment.

More recently, she has been walking a fine line while Alberta’s NDP Premier Rachel Notley and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh publicly spar over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Previous story
Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole draws safety concerns, tourists
Next story
Fire ban reduced in Lacombe County

Just Posted

‘Project Blue Ghost’ leads to four suspects arrested by Innisfail RCMP

Ninety-nine charges laid

Fire ban reduced in Lacombe County

Fire restriction in place

Red Deer fraud investigation leads to charges

Investors lose $200,000

Lacombe mayor intrigued by waste-to-energy technology

Mayor Grant Creasey came away impressed by waste-to-energy project about to start in Nova Scotia

Invasive fish spotted in Red Deer pond

Koi or Prussian carp should never be released into Alberta’s natural waterways

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Into the orange sunset: Alberta NDP MP Linda Duncan won’t run again in 2019

EDMONTON — Alberta’s lone NDP member of Parliament is calling it quits.… Continue reading

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2, blames pay equity cost estimate

OTTAWA — Canada’s postal service is reporting a loss of nearly a… Continue reading

Trump advisers press for dairy concessions ahead of Freeland’s arrival

OTTAWA — Two of Donald Trump’s top lieutenants are turning up the… Continue reading

Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole draws safety concerns, tourists

OXFORD, N.S. — A small Nova Scotia town is urging public caution… Continue reading

Fire officials: No sign Chicago fire victims tried to escape

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department official says it appears the nine… Continue reading

Duterte faces new ‘crimes against humanity’ complaint

MANILA, Philippines — Relatives of several people slain in the Philippine president’s… Continue reading

Bruin retreats from attack after biting can of bear spray in woman’s hand

KANANASKIS, Alta. — Conservation officers say a bear that seriously injured two… Continue reading

Ottawa, Inuit agree on compensation for forced relocation in 1950s

ARVIAT, Nunavut — Inuit who were forcibly removed from their traditional lands… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month