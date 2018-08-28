Into the orange sunset: Alberta NDP MP Linda Duncan won’t run again in 2019

EDMONTON — Alberta’s lone NDP member of Parliament is calling it quits.

Linda Duncan has announced on social media that she will not run in next year’s general election.

Duncan, a three-term representative for Edmonton Strathcona, says it’s time to pass the torch.

Duncan says she will stay in the job until the writ for next year’s federal election is dropped.

She was first elected in 2008 and has worked in a variety of critic portfolios, currently in international development and environment.

More recently, she has been walking a fine line while Alberta’s NDP Premier Rachel Notley and federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh publicly spar over the Trans Mountain pipeline.