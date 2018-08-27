Alexa Peters looks out at the water at the Michael O’Brien Wetland in Red Deer on Monday. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Invasive fish spotted in Red Deer pond

Koi or Prussian carp should never be released into Alberta’s natural waterways

A golden invader is being released into Red Deer ponds and wetlands — which is bad news for native fish species.

The sighting of a bright orange fish swimming in the Michael O’Brien Wetland, north of Clearview, indicates a six-inch koi or Prussian carp is thriving in that scenic stormwater retention pond.

Since this foreign species will grow in size to suit its environment, Red Deer Parks Superintendent Trevor Poth is concerned that a non-native fish could be poised to out-compete local species.

Invaders resembling goldfish have been spotted in various local streams and retention ponds. Poth noted that Red Deer’s retention ponds are connected to the Red Deer River by underground culverts, which means the carp can potentially get into the river.

Koi and Prussian Carp are already on the provincial radar as an invasive species. The aquarium fish are being illegally released by people who might think that Alberta’s climate will eventually kill their unwanted pets.

But Poth said that these carp are “spectacular” survivors. They voraciously eat plants and can live on very little oxygen in ponds that freeze right to the bottom.

Originally from Siberia, the invasive fish have established breeding populations across the province, and presents a serious threat to local aquatic ecosystems and native fish habitats, according to the Alberta Environment website.

Pond and aquarium owners need to ensure their pets stay isolated from the natural environment. If they don’t want their fish anymore they should consult with a veterinarian about disposing of these fish in a humane manner.

They can also pass them on to another aquarium owner, try contacting the retailer for a possible return, or donate the fish to a local aquarium society or school.

Fish and vegetation from aquariums and artificial ponds will disrupt the natural balance of Alberta’s ecosystems, and ultimately results in biodiversity loss: “Koi and goldfish…have no natural predators in Alberta and will out-compete native species for resources,” the website states.

Anyone caught releasing live fish into Alberta’s lakes or rivers faces a fine of up to $100,000.

Those who have noticed an invasive carp in a local waterway should call 1-855-336-2628 (BOAT) or contact the city.

Poth said a local task force has been assembled to deal with various invasive species, including plants and zebra mussels. Future actions will depend on gaining some funding in the 2019 city budget.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A lookout at the Michael O’Brien Wetland in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Alexa Peters reads an interpretive sign at the Michael O’Brien Wetland in Red Deer on Monday. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Previous story
Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA
Next story
Central Albertans selling high-end cannabis accessories

Just Posted

Invasive fish spotted in Red Deer pond

Koi or Prussian carp should never be released into Alberta’s natural waterways

Olds College adds new agriculture technology dean

New program under development

Central Albertans selling high-end cannabis accessories

Preparing for legalization

One man shot, another stabbed, in a weekend incident in Red Deer

RCMP continuing to investigate

Red Deer RCMP investigate home invasion

Suspects include two youth

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on… Continue reading

Canadian auto stocks rally on trade progress between U.S. and Mexico

TORONTO — Canadian automotive stocks rallied Monday after the U.S. and Mexico… Continue reading

Fire evacuations lifted for Canada’s Waterton Lakes park

HELENA, Mont. — Much-needed rain fell across Montana on Monday and slowed… Continue reading

American Legion demands flags lowered for McCain

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to the death… Continue reading

Rain not enough to put out fire near Waterton Lakes National Park

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada spokesman says rain in the forecast… Continue reading

Gaming tournament shooting highlights security or lack of it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A champion gamer’s decision to open fire Sunday afternoon… Continue reading

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

CALGARY — Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki is on his hands… Continue reading

No bail for man charged with killing 3 women found in home

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month