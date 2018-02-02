Investigators rule fire at Meinema Farms was arson

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate

Blackfalds RCMP say arson was the cause of a shop and dumpster fire at Meinema Farms Ltd. shortly after midnight on Wednesday in Lacombe County.

Police said the residential fire on Range Road 275 and Township Road 412 caused substantial loss of property.

Fifteen people worked in the shop located west of Lacombe.

The largest part of the building was a mechanic shop, which had skidsteers and other farming equipment inside. Tractors and a pickup truck outside of the building were destroyed as well.

Thirty volunteer firefighters from Lacombe, Bentley, Blackfalds and Clive helped battle the blaze that was under control within an hour. No one was injured.

Blackfalds RCMP and Lacombe County Fire department continue the investigate.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.


