IOC visits Calgary to discuss potential of hosting 2026 Winter Games

CALGARY — Members of the International Olympic Committee are in Calgary this week to meet with the city’s Olympic project team.

Calgary city council is deciding whether to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Council is expected to address the question again at its next meeting Jan. 29.

The IOC is in Calgary at its own cost, according to a statement Tuesday from the city, to provide feedback and resources on a potential bid.

IOC members will tour the winter sport facilities still in use from the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, the statement said.

With few cities interested in holding the Olympic Games, the IOC has revamped processes to make both bidding and hosting Olympic Games cheaper and more sustainable.

Calgary is currently in the “dialogue” phase. The IOC will invite cities to bid for 2026 in October, 2018 and the deadline is January, 2019.

Council voted Nov. 20 to spend up to $2 million more exploring a bid but said only $1 million would be released until it’s known what the federal and provincial governments are willing to contribute to a bid.

City staff estimated a bid price tag would be between $25-million and $30 million.

A project team of city staff and consultants took over the work of the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee, which estimated the cost of hosting the Winter Games at $4.6 billion.

Calgary wants a deeper dive into five areas before it approves a bid: capital costs; security; operating costs; finances; and financial guarantees.

Previous story
WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio
Next story
Ways to prevent a kitchen fire

Just Posted

BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ways to prevent a kitchen fire

Fire prevention officer releases safety tips

Red Deer’s drop-in recreation fees are frozen in 2018, while memberships, rentals increase

Council wants to get more people using the facilities

The cost of flushing sanitary wipes is brought to Red Deer city council

More public education is needed about what not to flush down toilets

Utility bill increase for green carts approved by Red Deer city council

Each household will pay $1 more a month

WATCH: Rebels play floor hockey with Annie L. Gaetz students

The Rebels may be on a losing streak but they were definitely… Continue reading

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

This robotic maid takes us one step closer to ‘The Jetsons’

Imagine this: You’re rushing to get ready for work — juggling emails,… Continue reading

Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are… Continue reading

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month