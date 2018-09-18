Is the fate of Red Deer’s Parsons House solely in the hands of the province?

Demolition of old police station next door to begin this fall

The provincial government doesn’t have to seek city council’s approval to demolish the historic Parsons House to make way for a new courthouse, said a city councillor.

Coun. Michael Dawe said the province has the power to exempt itself from the usual process of conferring with city council about what should happen to a local historic resource — or in this case, Red Deer’s first medical clinic.

He hopes the province wouldn’t do that — especially since it was the provincial government that initially gave Parsons House its historic designation through a program that was later passed down to the municipality to run.

The province “agreed the building had historic significance, and that was known long before this (courthouse) project ever existed,” added Dawe.

Since “the city followed the rules of a process that was put in place by the province,” he added, “I would be vocally disconcerted if the province removes itself from that process…”

When contacted on Tuesday, Jennifer Burgess, spokesperson for Alberta Infrastructure, said the province recognizes the house is a municipal historic resource, and “we continue to focus on working with the City of Red Deer to ensure positive outcomes for the community.”

But so far, Red Deer City council is as much in the dark as anyone as to the future of the historic house.

Dawe said council sent a written query to the government and received a reply about a month ago stating that no final decisions have been made, regarding Parsons House. Burgess confirmed this week that is still the case.

The city councillor believes it isn’t unusual for new projects to be built incorporating historic structures. He had previously suggested that Parsons House could become a great judges’ chambers if it’s tied into the complex.

Alberta Infrastructure will begin demolishing the former RCMP station, which sits on the grounds for the new courthouse complex, this fall.

Parsons House, which is separated from the old police station by an empty lot, is a brick two-storey structure built in 1903 and considered one of the best examples of Edwardian Classical Revival architecture in Red Deer.

Located across from Red Deer’s downtown library, it’s associated with Dr. Richard Parsons, one of the earliest doctors in Red Deer, who established a national reputation. The home, used to accommodate his medical practice, was listed on the Canadian historic register in 2004.

Meanwhile, city council approved a small rezoning to allow the new courthouse project to go ahead. About 98-square-metres of road directly east of Sorensen transit station was rezoned to C1 commercial to facilitate the future redevelopment of this land.



