Parsons House (Advocate file photo).

Is the fate of Red Deer’s Parsons House solely in the hands of the province?

Demolition of old police station next door to begin this fall

The provincial government doesn’t have to seek city council’s approval to demolish the historic Parsons House to make way for a new courthouse, said a city councillor.

Coun. Michael Dawe said the province has the power to exempt itself from the usual process of conferring with city council about what should happen to a local historic resource — or in this case, Red Deer’s first medical clinic.

He hopes the province wouldn’t do that — especially since it was the provincial government that initially gave Parsons House its historic designation through a program that was later passed down to the municipality to run.

The province “agreed the building had historic significance, and that was known long before this (courthouse) project ever existed,” added Dawe.

Since “the city followed the rules of a process that was put in place by the province,” he added, “I would be vocally disconcerted if the province removes itself from that process…”

When contacted on Tuesday, Jennifer Burgess, spokesperson for Alberta Infrastructure, said the province recognizes the house is a municipal historic resource, and “we continue to focus on working with the City of Red Deer to ensure positive outcomes for the community.”

But so far, Red Deer City council is as much in the dark as anyone as to the future of the historic house.

Dawe said council sent a written query to the government and received a reply about a month ago stating that no final decisions have been made, regarding Parsons House. Burgess confirmed this week that is still the case.

The city councillor believes it isn’t unusual for new projects to be built incorporating historic structures. He had previously suggested that Parsons House could become a great judges’ chambers if it’s tied into the complex.

Alberta Infrastructure will begin demolishing the former RCMP station, which sits on the grounds for the new courthouse complex, this fall.

Parsons House, which is separated from the old police station by an empty lot, is a brick two-storey structure built in 1903 and considered one of the best examples of Edwardian Classical Revival architecture in Red Deer.

Located across from Red Deer’s downtown library, it’s associated with Dr. Richard Parsons, one of the earliest doctors in Red Deer, who established a national reputation. The home, used to accommodate his medical practice, was listed on the Canadian historic register in 2004.

Meanwhile, city council approved a small rezoning to allow the new courthouse project to go ahead. About 98-square-metres of road directly east of Sorensen transit station was rezoned to C1 commercial to facilitate the future redevelopment of this land.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP make series of arrests as part of Project Pinpoint
Next story
Piper Creek Foundation gets a new name

Just Posted

Is the fate of Red Deer’s Parsons House solely in the hands of the province?

Demolition of old police station next door to begin this fall

Fundraiser to help keep kids warm in Blackfalds

Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser

Piper Creek Foundation gets a new name

Red Deer subsidized housing program for seniors

Reveen returns to Red Deer

Presented by Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital

2019 Winter Games will transform Red Deer: Olympic organizer

Team leader behind 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics provides inspirational pep talk

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Smile Cookie fundraiser campaign for Reading College kicks off

Fundraising campaign runs Sept. 12-18 for program that helps children improve their reading

‘Nightmare that won’t end’: Storm evacuees can’t return yet

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hundreds of people waited in long lines for water… Continue reading

New bridge collapses into river in rural Saskatchewan hours after opening

HYAS, Sask. — A rural politician in eastern Saskatchewan says he’s at… Continue reading

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he… Continue reading

Pope gives bishops more decision-making options

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday that ordinary Catholics should… Continue reading

Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

TRENTON, N.C. — When meteorologists downgraded Hurricane Florence from a powerful Category… Continue reading

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the… Continue reading

Most Read