Israel says woman’s slaying near Jerusalem ‘nationalistic’

JERUSALEM — Israel’s internal security agency said Sunday that the slaying of a 19-year-old Israeli woman allegedly by a Palestinian near Jerusalem last week was politically motivated.

Shin Bet issued a statement saying that after questioning Palestinian suspect Arafat Erfaiyeh, the agency believes the killing of Ori Ansbacher was “nationalistic.”

Ansbacher was volunteering at a youth centre in Jerusalem on Thursday when she disappeared after walking in the woods. Her body was found later that day. Most details of the case remain under police gag order.

Israeli forces arrested Erfaiyeh, 29, in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday. He is a resident of the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid his respects to Ansbacher’s family at their West Bank settlement home Sunday. Netanyahu offered his condolences and said the “entire public embraces them in their terrible grief,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Ansbacher’s death has drawn widespread media coverage in Israel. Before her funeral in her hometown of Tekoa on Friday, her parents told Hebrew media outlets that she was “a holy soul seeking meaning” who was “sensitive to all people and creatures, and possessing unlimited desire to fix the world.”

Earlier on Sunday the Israeli military said troops had surveyed the Erfaiyeh family home in Hebron “in order to examine the possibility of its demolition.” Israel demolishes Palestinian attackers’ homes as a policy aimed at deterring future attacks.

Previous story
Red Deer is home to Alberta’s first locally made craft hard iced tea
Next story
Reports finds Finnish volunteers likely killed Jews in WWII

Just Posted

Red Deer is home to Alberta’s first locally made craft hard iced tea

There’s nothing troubling about Troubled Tea. Alberta’s first locally made craft hard… Continue reading

Biathlon World Cup sprint races cancelled due to frigid temperatures

CANMORE, Alta. — Arctic temperatures in Alberta have forced organizers to cancel… Continue reading

Multi-day episode of extreme cold continues in Red Deer, central Alberta

Extreme cold warning contiues for Red Deer and much of Alberta. In… Continue reading

UCP nomination open for Red Deer South

Red Deer South United Conservative Party nomination is officially open. A UCP… Continue reading

Alberta Party’s Mandel, barred from running, says staffer missed key deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel, disqualified from running in the… Continue reading

WATCH: Meeting animals at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival in Red Deer

Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.… Continue reading

Reports finds Finnish volunteers likely killed Jews in WWII

HELSINKI — An Israeli Holocaust historian praised authorities in Finland on Sunday… Continue reading

Average US price of gas jumps a penny per gallon, to $2.34

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up… Continue reading

El Paso bristles at Trump’s claim that wall made city safe

EL PASO, Texas — People walking over the Paso del Norte Bridge… Continue reading

Israel says woman’s slaying near Jerusalem ‘nationalistic’

JERUSALEM — Israel’s internal security agency said Sunday that the slaying of… Continue reading

French yellow vest anti-govt protests turn violent in Paris

PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday… Continue reading

May urges UK lawmakers: Give me more time to get Brexit deal

LONDON — With Brexit just 47 days away, the British government is… Continue reading

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to join 2020 Dem race

MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is set to join… Continue reading

Scientists hope DNA in water could be way to save rare fish

PORTLAND, Maine — Scientists in Maine are using DNA to try to… Continue reading

Most Read