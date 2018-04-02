African migrants hold an Eritrean flag during a protest demanding to be recognized as refugees, outside Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Israel suspends UN deal on African asylum seekers

OTTAWA — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suspended an agreement with the United Nations that could have seen Canada become a new home for a number of African asylum seekers being turned away by Israel.

Netanyahu revealed the sudden change in a Facebook post only hours after Israel announced it would scrap its plan to deport thousands of migrants and refugees — mainly from Eritrea and Sudan — after reaching a deal with the UN to send more than 16,000 of them to other countries.

Canada had been one of the countries expected to resettle some of the asylum seekers, but it remained to be seen whether the Liberal government would increase the number of refugees from the area who were already destined to arrive here.

The agreement between Israel and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees would have removed the threat of forced expulsion of about 39,000 people to an unidentified African destination, widely believed to be Rwanda.

The mass deportation was set to begin April 1, but Netanyahu said Monday the plan was called off when it became clear the intended country would not be able to handle absorbing the deported population.

Now, Netanyahu said he will consult further on the plan.

Jean-Nicolas Beuze, the UN refugee agency’s representative in Canada, said he had no comment on the news that Netanyahu had changed his mind.

Earlier Monday, he said discussions were ongoing with countries that could resettle asylum seekers.

It remained unclear whether the news from Israel would have meant Canada would be welcoming a higher number of refugees than originally planned.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Canada is currently focusing its efforts on clearing the backlog of Eritrean and Sudanese refugees in Israel who are already expected to be resettled here through the private sponsorship program.

“That’s our focus at the moment,” Hursh Jaswal said Monday.

There were 1,845 applications in process as of Dec. 31.

He noted that in February, the federal government reached a deal with Israel not to deport or detain any asylum seekers whose applications to be resettled in Canada through the private sponsorship of refugees program are making their way through the system.

He said Ottawa also increased its resources to processing those applications through its office in Tel Aviv.

“We continue to engage with private sponsors in Canada whose applications may be affected by this situation,” Jaswal added in an emailed statement.

The Tel Aviv office will be giving letters to all those who ask for confirmation that their applications are in process, which Jaswal said can be shown to Israeli authorities if needed.

The Canadian government has also committed to bring in 4,000 Eritrean government-assisted refugees by the end of this year.

Progress has been slow, according to a document obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.

As of Sept. 4, 2017, Canada had received 1,805 of those refugees — only 45 per cent of the promised amount — since 2014.

Jaswal said the federal government still plans to meet its goal.

Previous story
Liberal MP who weathered gun-registry fight not worried about new firearms bill
Next story
You rock! Saskatchewan university helps restore teen’s geology museum

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month