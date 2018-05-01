Israeli spymaster talks Iran, Syria, Russia and populism in Ottawa meetings

OTTAWA — A top Israeli intelligence official is in Ottawa seeking support for his country’s new allegations that Iran concealed a nuclear weapons program before signing its deal with world powers three years ago.

Chagai Tzuriel, the director general of Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence, is also briefing the government on how Israel views the wider threats posed by Iran in Syria, relations with Russia and the growing problem of how to curtail the fallout from populism.

Tzuriel was to meet officials from Global Affairs Canada and the Privy Council office on Tuesday after a Monday meeting with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Some of his assessment may strike Canadian officials as anathema: he sees co-operation with Russia as essential, and says U.S. President Donald Trump’s hard-nosed foreign policy could curb Iran and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

“So far his heavy-hand approach — we could call it the Heavy-Hand Doctrine — is yielding right now, more than before,” Tzuriel said in a wide-ranging interview.

The visit to Ottawa was originally intended as a way to learn more about the federal government’s efforts to track and predict emerging trends such as the current populist wave — something Tzuriel said is reshaping intelligence work across the globe.

But the visit has proven especially timely, considering Monday’s televised multimedia presentation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu was trumpeting Iranian documents obtained by Israeli’s intelligence agency, Mossad, that he said show Iran lied about pursuing nuclear weapons before signing the 2015 deal.

While there was no direct evidence in Netanyahu’s presentation that Iran violated the deal after signing it, it may have given Trump more reason to pull the U.S. of out of the pact as a May 12 deadline approaches.

“I’m certainly hoping that I can convince anyone in the international community — especially the West, especially Canada, which we view as a friend — to support wherever it can, possibly support us on this issue,” Tzuriel said.

Canada is not part of the so-called P5 plus one club — the five permanent UN Security Council members and Germany — that negotiated the agreement with Iran to curtail and monitor its nuclear program.

That said, Tzuriel said it is in Israel’s interest to get support from Western countries for either cancelling or strengthening a deal that his government views as flawed and ultimately ineffective in stopping Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Canada supports the deal and last fall gave $1.5 million the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency to support its work in verifying Iran’s compliance, and that support remains unchanged after Netanyahu’s latest pitch.