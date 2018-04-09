Bretton Cameron (left), visited his brother Graysen Cameron of Olds in hospital after Friday bus crash in Saskatchewan. Fifteen people have been confirmed dead in the bus crash while 14 others have been injured. Photo via Twitter/Bretton Cameron

‘It’s sad, sad times’ Central Alberta hockey community mourns with Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos tragedy has rocked the Central Alberta hockey community and beyond to its core.

Six Albertans were among the 15 who died when the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus collided with a transport truck near Tisdale, Sask. on Friday. Fourteen others were injured.

Former Red Deer Optimist Chief Graysen Cameron, 18, of Olds survived the collision.

Bretton Cameron, Graysen’s brother, took to Twitter to thank all the support he has received. In a tweet, he said ‘Words can’t describe how fortunate I am for the hockey world. Everyone that has reached out and also helped me get to my brother so quickly. The love has poured in to Graysen and my family. He can’t thank everyone enough for all the support so far.”

Ken Frame, the Chiefs team manager, said Graysen was a forward for the Chiefs before he started playing for Humboldt Broncos in 2017-2018.

Graysen and his Broncos’ teammates were headed to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game Friday night against the Nipawin Hawks in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Frame said he was shocked to hear about the tragic bus crash, and the reports that followed of those who were killed.

“It’s sad, sad times,” said Frame.

Frame said “(Graysen was) one of the better players,” as forward for Midget AAA Chiefs 2016-2017.

Frame said he is “great kid, always respectful, just a real good kid.”

The Chiefs are still recovering from the death of the former assistant captain, Ryan McBeath, who died in a collision in March.

“We’re doing OK, we just came off a terrible tragedy with one of our boys who was killed, who was on our team this year,” said Frame.

Related: Red Deer Optimist Chief player killed in collision

McBeath, also from Olds, and Cameron, were “best of friends,” said Frame.

On Wednesday, the Red Deer Minor Hockey will honour those who died and survived in the Humboldt crash and McBeath at its Year End BBQ Bash at Pidherney Curling Centre in Red Deer.

Frame said donations will be collected at the event for the Humboldt families.

Red Deer Rebels general manager/head coach Brent Sutter, said he was shaken when he first heard of the crash and the updates that followed.

“It’s a horrific accident and one that touched many, many lives,” said Sutter.

“I feel awful, terrible for all the families involved.”

Sutter said hockey community is small and close-knit, and almost all sports teams travel for games in buses.

Trevor Keeper, RDC Kings Hockey coach, who is originally from Saskatchewan said, “it’s still numbing.”

Keeper said next year’s Kings team roster will have 11 players who have played in Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Keeper said some of the Kings players have played with some players from the Broncos team including Slave Lake’s Conner Lukan who died in the bus crash.

“You always think about it when you’re riding a bus in the winter. You just always feel like nothing bad is going to happen,” said Keeper.


