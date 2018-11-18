Team Jamie Koe tweeted this image out shortly before their morning match on Sunday. They were ejected from the Red Deer Curling Classic on Sunday for unsportsmanlike behaviour. (Twitter Photo)

Jamie Koe rink kicked out of Red Deer Curling Classic

Skip Jamie Koe and his team from Yellowknife, N.W.T., was ejected from the Red Deer Curling Classic on Sunday afternoon.

The World Curling Tour, which is overseeing the event, announced on Twitter that the team had been removed for unsportsmanlike behavior. They were forced to forfeit their remaining game.

Koe, along with teammates Ryan Fry, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby, were barred from the 2018 event and future Red Deer Curling Classic events.

The Koe rink won their opening match on Friday against Jeremy Harty, but lost Saturday to Ted Appelman and again to Kody Hartung.

Both Schille and Koe issued apologies on social media Monday. Koe apologized in his statement and wrote “due to a lapse in judgment on Saturday, we contributed to an unpleasant experience for others,” Koe wrote.

“Although I removed myself from the game before it started, the actions from the team lead to our disqualification. We were disrespectful and the committee was right to disqualify us from further play.”

Schille added: “I want to apologize for an unfortunate incident that occurred on Saturday at the event. We took our fun a little too far which led to curlers and fans being uncomfortable and upset. I apologized to the Hartung team during our game and to a few of the staff before leaving the arena.”

Sunday in the 12:30 p.m. draw, they were supposed to play Josh Heidt rink.

Various social media reports indicated that the team was excessively intoxicated during their game and the committee made their decision at that point.

The 56-team bonspiel started on Friday morning and wraps up Monday at the Pidherney Centre.

More to come.


