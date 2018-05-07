Jason Kenney’s website down as he goes against UCP resolution on GSAs

The leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party says a technical issue is to blame for his website with its references to a grassroots guarantee disappearing.

Jason Kenney told reporters in Ottawa that his personal site went down last week because he’s changing vendors.

Kenney promised in August before he was elected Opposition leader that United Conservative members — not the leader — would drive party policy.

Delegates at a policy convention on the weekend voted in favour of having parents informed when their children join after-school social clubs such as gay-straight alliances.

Kenney says the resolution was poorly worded and parental consent for extra-curricular clubs will not be part of his platform.

He says he has always been clear that he would consult with all Albertans on issues affecting the province.

Attempted ATM theft in Nordegg leads to arrests
Indigenous protesters angry over Muskrat Falls detained on Parliament Hill

