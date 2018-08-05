Jaws at the Lake Sunday night in Sylvan Lake

Watch a movie by the lake Sunday night in Sylvan Lake for free.

Jaws at the Lake is returning to Sylvan Lake’s Lakefront Park, on the west end of Lakeshore Drive, starting at 9 p.m. (weather dependent).

Steven Spielberg’s 1975-classic Jaws rated Pg13 will feature on a big screen in the event’s second year.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a “floatie” to watch on water or on land, the Town of Sylvan Lake website states.

Kathy Tymchuk, a tourist guide at NexSource Centre, said around 5,000 people came to the event last year, and about the same is expected this year.

She said the event is popular because it brings locals and tourists together.

“I think people like it because they like the community feeling because this is one of those events that brings everyone together,” said Tymchuk.

She said people come together in their boats, in their floaties, and some choose to be on the land.

Food trucks will be on site from 5 to 11 p.m.



