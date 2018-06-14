Joe Savikataaq, former deputy, chosen new Nunavut premier

IQALUIT, Nunavut — A new premier who promises to get things done has been chosen by the Nunavut legislature after its members removed the old one from office with a vote of non-confidence.

“I will work with cabinet, MLAs and everyone else to get where we want to be,” said Joe Savikataaq as he thanked his colleagues for their support.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work and getting done what we need to get done.”

Savikataaq, 57, took office after Paul Quassa — elected only last November — was resoundingly rejected by the house earlier Thursday. He could muster only three votes, one of them his, in the 22-seat legislature. Members of his own cabinet voted against him.

Quassa will keep his seat.

In Nunavut’s non-partisan system, the premier and cabinet are chosen by the elected members of the legislature. Thursday’s vote was the first time a sitting premier has been removed in the territory’s 19-year history, although it has happened to a cabinet minister.

The Northwest Territories, which also uses a consensus-style government, has seen four such votes, one of them successful.

Formerly Quassa’s deputy premier, Savikataaq is in his second term as a member from Arviat, a tiny community along the shores of Hudson Bay.

Along with being Quassa’s deputy, Savikataaq’s job list was long. He held ministerial responsibility for economic development, transportation, environment, energy and mines, as well as two Crown corporations.

Before politics, he spent nearly 30 years as a conservation officer. He is also a scuba diver and a small airplane pilot.

He and his wife Susan have three children.

Savikataaq beat two colleagues, both present or past cabinet ministers — Lorne Kusugak and Patterk Netser.

In his speech before the vote, Savikataaq described himself as a straight shooter not afraid to tell unpopular truths.

“I’m honest and tell it like it is,” he said in an English section of an address given mostly in Inuktitut. “Some people don’t like that.

“I believe in giving people hope, but not false hope.”

Questioned about Nunavut’s high rate of violence against women and children, Savikataaq said it’s time to dig for the roots of the problem.

“We have to take families in those situations and help them, but that is a band-aid.”

He said a better approach may be to focus on addictions treatment or mental health and trauma centres.

Savikataaq, who ran against Quassa for the premier’s job last November, took care to promise his style will be different than his predecessor’s.

“I’m open-minded, I’m willing to listen and I’m willing to take advice.”

Quassa was criticized for an autocratic, uncommunicative approach — something that doesn’t go down well in a style of government that’s supposed to reflect Indigenous values of consensus-building.

“There’s not been a lot of team effort among the members under this (former) premier,” said John Main, the MLA who introduced the non-confidence motion against Quassa.

Savikataaq takes over immediately.

 

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Paul Quassa, former premier of Nunavut, takes questions from the media at the Western Premiers’ Conference in Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Previous story
Red Deer County resident chases fugitives who stole his quad to evade police

Just Posted

Psychotic man knew killing woman was wrong and is guilty of murder: Crown prosecutor

Defence lawyer says Jordan Koizumi was delusional and not criminally responsible for 2016 murder

Watch: Maskwacis rainbow crosswalk first on Canadian reserve, officials say

A rainbow crosswalk in Maskwacis might be the first one on a… Continue reading

Red Deer County resident chases fugitives who stole his quad to evade police

Tyler Hirsche said his ‘disbelief’ turned into anger and frustration

Red Deer Air and Army cadets prepare for Annual Ceremonial Review

Year-end showcase this Saturday

WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Pro rodeo returns to Innisfail at the Daines Ranch this weekend. The… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer soccer player to train with Real Madrid in Spain this summer

Kristofer Grobmeier, 17, was one of 16 Canadians selected to train with the team

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor joins Red Deer Optimist Chiefs as assistant coach

Olds’ Graysen Cameron will join the coaching for the 2018-19 season

Canada’s billions in fossil fuel subsidies to go under the microscope

OTTAWA — The federal government has taken a step towards fulfilling it’s… Continue reading

Celebrate all things gardening with Parkland Garden Centre during Garden Days

Events start Saturday

Central Alberta Amateur Radio Club hosting picnic and hamfest

Central Aberta’s amateur radio group is meeting for its annual hamfest and… Continue reading

Calgary 2026 leadership in the hands of entrepreneur, skier Scott Hutcheson

CALGARY — Riding around in the back of the Canadian men’s ski… Continue reading

Byelection called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Vote to fill empty seat left vacant by Don McIntyre

#BuyCanadian: Pocketbook patriotism takes off amid U.S. trade tensions

Bonnie Hallman of Winnipeg had been booked to board a Disney cruise… Continue reading

No reported right whale deaths in Canadian waters so far in 2018, officials say

HALIFAX — There have been no reported deaths of North Atlantic right… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month