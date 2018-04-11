‘Joyful smile:’ Trainer for Humboldt Broncos dies after crash, death toll at 16

SASKATOON — The athletic therapist for the Humboldt Broncos became the 16th person to die following a horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan last week.

Relatives of Dayna Brons of the 25-year-old say they will remember her for ”joyful smile.”

They say Brons died Wednesday afternoon in a Saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in Friday’s crash.

“She was surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her,” her family said in a statement. “Dayna will be forever remembered for her joyful smile, and her passion and love of sport.”

The team was on its way to a playoff game when the bus collided with a semi truck at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask.

Brons, who was from Lake Lenore, Sask., suffered serious head trauma and had undergone two surgeries.

She had been on a breathing apparatus and was in an induced coma.

Brons was extremely proud to be part of the Broncos team, her family said.

“Dayna’s family would like to thank the first responders, emergency staff, and all those who have cared for Dayna over these last few days for their support. And, they would like to thank everyone across Saskatchewan and Canada for their love and prayers during this very difficult time,” the family said.

The family requested privacy as it grieves.

Former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy extended his condolences on Twitter.

“I am devastated to hear of the passing of 25-year-old Dayna Brons,” Kennedy said. “I met Dayna and her family and I know the love they have for one another.”

Lacrosse and soccer teams that Brons also worked with had offered their support for the keen, happy trainer on social media. So did Canadian women’s hockey Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser.

“‘The only girl on the boys team’ … Dayna I’ve been thinking of you a lot! Praying you pull through,” she said.

Brons graduated from University of Regina, where she got a degree in Kinesiology and Health Studies. She also took an advanced certificate in Athletic Therapy at Mount Royal University in Calgary.

She joined the Broncos in 2016, according to media reports.

