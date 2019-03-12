The defence is expected to conclude its case in the Dennis Oland murder trial today. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Judge, lawyers expected to visit site of Richard Oland’s bludgeoning death

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The defence is expected to conclude its case in the Dennis Oland murder trial today when the judge hearing the case visits the scene where his father’s body was found.

Justice Terrence Morrison, who is presiding over the trial without a jury, is expected to go to Richard Oland’s office in uptown Saint John, N.B., where the multimillionaire’s battered body was discovered on July 7, 2011.

His only son, Dennis Oland, is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Only lawyers from both sides of the case, Dennis Oland and a sheriff will participate in the visit to the office near the courthouse, with today expected to be the final day of evidence presentation.

Defence lawyer Alan Gold asked for the tour, saying it was impossible to get a true picture of the office interior without seeing it in person.

The defence has maintained the person who beat Richard Oland to death would have been covered in blood, but only a few specks were found on the jacket Dennis Oland was wearing when he visited his father on July 6, 2011, the day of the killing.

The defence and prosecution will be given at least a month to prepare final briefs and concluding arguments, with the judge then expected to take at least another month to decide the verdict.

