Judge releases fatality inquiry report into death of mentally handicapped woman

Betty Anne Gagnon, who was 48, had been confined in a basement, a dog run and a converted school bus with no heat, running water or electricity at a rural home east of Edmonton. A medical examiner determined she died of a head injury that was caused by either a blow to the face or an accidental fall. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

EDMONTON — A report into the death of a mentally handicapped woman who was neglected by her family is making 13 recommendations, including better funding and programs for people with disabilities.

Betty Anne Gagnon, who was 48, had been confined in a basement, a dog run and a converted school bus with no heat, running water or electricity at a rural home east of Edmonton.

A medical examiner determined she died of a head injury that was caused by either a blow to the face or an accidental fall.

Gagnon’s younger sister, Denise Scriven, and brother-in-law, Michael Scriven, were sentenced to 20 months each in jail after pleading guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The report from Provincial Court Judge Michele Collinson, who conducted a fatality inquiry last June, says the Scrivens asked officials for help, but noted they either didn’t follow up or weren’t persistent in their requests.

It also suggested that there were many missed opportunities for authorities to intervene, which could have prevented the “tragic and unnecessary death.”

The 13 recommendations in the report include: making sure there’s adequate funding for programs, taking immediate steps to address emergencies and reviewing programs for people with disabilities who live in rural areas.

Alberta launched a review of the Persons with Development Disabilities program in January.

The program includes services that help people live at home, get job training and take part in community activities.

The government said at the time that it seek input from people receiving assistance, their families and staff.

